NordFX Is Named the Best Cryptocurrency Broker for the Third Year in a Row

Starting from 2017, the brokerage company NordFX has been awarded many professional awards for achievements and innovations in crypto trading. And at the end of this April, its collection got one more award: NordFX has been named the Best Cryptocurrency Broker according to the respected international online portal FXDailyinfo.





The year 2018 has become one of the most difficult for the cryptocurrency market. And in these conditions, often called “crypto winter”, NordFX offered its customers not just to invest in digital assets, but actively trade them, profiting both on their purchase and their sale.

For exchange trading, the company's IT specialists connected the world's most popular MetaTrader 4 and 5 platforms with a special bridge, creating a unique specialized trading and analytical cluster that allows not only to quickly analyze the market situation, but also to make short-term transactions, profiting even on the smallest fluctuations of the market.

Thanks to the Depth of the Market, everything is as transparent as possible, and every limit order is visible to all trade participants. At the same time, clients trade exclusively with each other, and the broker's participation as one of the parties to the transaction is completely excluded.

18 basic crypto pairs, cross pairs, and 4 crypto indexes are available for trading 24/7/365, without weekends or holidays. At the same time, NordFX clients can increase their profits tenfold due to margin trading. It only takes $100 (MetaTrader 5) or $300 (MetaTrader 4) to open a position of 1 Bitcoin.

It is also worth noting that NordFX is highly reliable: over the years (NordFX has been in the market for ten years now), the broker has acquired considerable experience in blocking off hacker attacks using most advanced software. That is why, over the years, the company has not encountered a single case of hacking, in contrast to crypto-exchanges, where hacking of clients' wallets is fairly frequent.

Winners in the FXDailyinfo Awards nominations are determined by an open vote of visitors to the online portal, which makes this award particularly valuable, as it most objectively reflects the views of the professional community. And we are sincerely grateful to everyone who voted for NordFX, for such a high appreciation of our work.

