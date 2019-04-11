EA Diamant Scalper V.1.1 - TESTING ON A REAL TICK STORY EURUSD!

Testing on a real tick story - EURUSD,M1 for the year 2015.





Broker: Weltrade

1. Testing EA Diamant Scalper ver.1.1 with standard parameters on EURUSD,M1 (2015.01.02-2015.12.31):





2. Testing EA Diamant Scalper ver.1.1 with modified parameters (stoploss off) on EURUSD,M1 (2015.01.02-2015.12.31):



Testing on a real tick story - EURUSD,H1 for the year 2018.



Broker: Weltrade 3. Testing EA Diamant Scalper ver.1.1 with standard parameters on EURUSD,H1 (2018.01.02-2018.12.31):





4. Testing EA Diamant Scalper ver.1.1 with modified parameters (stoploss off) on EURUSD,H1 (2018.01.02-2018.12.31):





Settings for all tests were used without selection and without optimization.





Note: the results of trading on real account may differ significantly from the results of testing due to slippage and requotes.