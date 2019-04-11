EA Diamant Scalper V.1.1 - TESTING ON A REAL TICK STORY EURUSD!
Scalping

EA Diamant Scalper V.1.1 - TESTING ON A REAL TICK STORY EURUSD!

11 April 2019, 14:32
Aleh Sasonka
Aleh Sasonka
0
1 051

Testing on a real tick story - EURUSD,M1 for the year 2015.

Broker: Weltrade

1. Testing EA Diamant Scalper ver.1.1 with standard parameters on EURUSD,M1 (2015.01.02-2015.12.31):

StrategyTester - Diamant_Scalper v1-1 (EURUSD,M1 2015) stand

eurusd-m1-weltrade-strategytester-diamant-scalper-v1-1-2015[1]


2. Testing EA Diamant Scalper ver.1.1 with modified parameters (stoploss off) on EURUSD,M1 (2015.01.02-2015.12.31):

StrategyTester - Diamant_Scalper v1-1 (EURUSD,M1 2015) SLoff

https://charts.mql5.com/20/933/eurusd-m1-weltrade-strategytester-diamant-scalper-v1-1-2015


Testing on a real tick story - EURUSD,H1 for the year 2018.

Broker: Weltrade

3. Testing EA Diamant Scalper ver.1.1 with standard parameters on EURUSD,H1 (2018.01.02-2018.12.31):

StrategyTester - Diamant_Scalper v1-1 (EURUSD,H1 2018) stand

https://charts.mql5.com/20/943/eurusd-h1-weltrade-strategytester-diamant-scalper-v1-1-2018


4. Testing EA Diamant Scalper ver.1.1 with modified parameters (stoploss off) on EURUSD,H1 (2018.01.02-2018.12.31):

StrategyTester - Diamant_Scalper v1-1 (EURUSD,H1 2018) SLoff

EURUSD, H1: StrategyTester - Diamant_Scalper v1-1 (EURUSD,H1 2018) SLoff


Settings for all tests were used without selection and without optimization.


Note: the results of trading on real account may differ significantly from the results of testing due to slippage and requotes.

#EA, MT4, robot, Testing, scalper, real, tick story