All Blogs / My Trading / Trading Strategies All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Trading Strategies GS target the revolutionary automatic adviser of the new generation 9 February 2019, 13:21 Aleksander Gladkov 0 240 Version for MT4 GS target: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/33127 Version for MT5 GS target5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/35923 The revolutionary automatic adviser of the new generation with two parameters: Target profit per month (from 20% to 200%) Degree of risk (Low, Medium, High) Prefers EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD. Set up to work on EURUSD M15. Minimum deposit 200 USD (leverage 1: 500) Enough for work: Decide on the size of the deposit that you can trust him (minimum 200 USD, leverage 1: 500) Set the value of the desired profit per month (from 20 to 200 percent) Select the degree of risk (Low, Medium, High) The Expert Advisor on its own selects the best trading strategy to meet the set goal and adjusts the parameters for the work. #expert, MT5, MT4, advisor, GS target Source To add comments, please log in or register The Set File I'm Actually Trading With Trading Strategies 19 0 1 1.1 Is Live | Today Is $170 Trading Systems 20 0 1 $600 → $2,000+ in One Week: Live Proof from Apex Drawdown Zero (GBPJPY Results) My Trading 38 0 MSMO Lot Pilot for MT5 — Complete User Guide Other 42 0 This Weekend, Version 1.1 Lands Trading Strategies 38 0 1 Almost Halfway | Today Is $160 Trading Strategies 37 0 1 Something's Changing Soon Trading Strategies 33 0 1 $150 Today | And Something Else Is Coming Trading Strategies 35 0 1 VENIQOR Gold Breakout PRO MT4 – User Guide & Downloads Trading Systems 33 0 How to Use a Demo Trading Account the Right Way Trading Systems 38 0 1 Gold Trading Sessions: When XAUUSD Actually Moves (And When Your EA Should Sit Out) My Trading 22 0 What Optimization Could Not Do, Diversification Did: Five Uncorrelated Markets, No Losing Years Trading Strategies 27 0 Axi Select vs Darwinex Zero: Two Roads to Serious Capital (I Trade Both) My Trading 40 0 Forex Trade Panel MT5: Free Trial Version for Demo Accounts My Trading 45 0 Forex and Crypto Forecast for 17–21 August 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 12 0 Funded Gold: Trading Results for August 10–14 on XAUUSD Trading Systems 14 0 Astro Trade: Guide to using the AI assistant Other 25 0 Liquidity Profile Analytics & Forecasts 28 0 229 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 43 Strategy Ledger – Complete User Manual 61 Lucky Gold Mining — Automated XAUUSD Trading System forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB