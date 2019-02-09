GS target the revolutionary automatic adviser of the new generation
Trading Strategies

GS target the revolutionary automatic adviser of the new generation

9 February 2019, 13:21
Aleksander Gladkov
Aleksander Gladkov
0
240

Version for MT4 GS target: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/33127

The revolutionary automatic adviser of the new generation with two parameters:
  • Target profit per month (from 20% to 200%)
  • Degree of risk (Low, Medium, High)
Prefers EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD. Set up to work on EURUSD M15.

Minimum deposit 200 USD (leverage 1: 500)

Enough for work:

  1. Decide on the size of the deposit that you can trust him (minimum 200 USD, leverage 1: 500)
  2. Set the value of the desired profit per month (from 20 to 200 percent)
  3. Select the degree of risk (Low, Medium, High)

The Expert Advisor on its own selects the best trading strategy to meet the set goal and adjusts the parameters for the work.



#expert, MT5, MT4, advisor, GS target