GOLD: Options And Futures Analysis For December 31, 2018

Cash investments among major participants of the CME Group on gold derivatives trading increased by 6%.

The total capitalization of investments in dollars amounted to $162 billion 322 million.

The prevalence of bulls in the previous week increased by 23%.

In monetary terms, the overriding customer sentiment amounted to $26 billion 409 million.

The number of locked positions of investors increased by 3%.





Investing money in XAUUSD among SMART MONEY is as follows: 58% of buyers and 42% of sellers.

The first long-term goal of raising on the daily timeframe is the 20% zone (1287.71-1276.07).

The next goal of growth is the optional level of growth in positions to reduce the total amount of over $ 1 billion (1300.29).

The closest key support level for doing business within the option month is the option balance of the February contract (1245.00).

The next long-term goal of reduction is the zone of 20% of buyers (1223.84-1218.18).





The key level of support on the first working day of the current week is the level of limit buy orders (1273.32).

In the event of a breakdown of this level of customer support, we can expect a decline to the level of the weekly market maker balance (1260.00).

The closest resistance level on Monday, December 31 is the option balance of the day (1283.18).

The next goal of growth within the working week is the optional level of growth of $ 10 million for a fall (1286.99).

