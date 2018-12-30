All Blogs / Analytics & Forecasts All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Analytics & Forecasts Weekly Option Levels Analysis 31.12.2018-04.01.2019 Forex | CME | Crypto 30 December 2018, 15:22 AssistantTrader 0 244 See weekly #analysis from Assistant Traders: #major_forex, #Crude_Oil, #Gold, #SP500, #crypto. 🎯 Subscribe to the Telegram channel #AssistantTraders https://t.me/assistantraders ✅ Trading with #MTrading #Chicago Mercantile Exchange, forex analytics, Learning Trading, Assistant Traders, Options Indicator Source To add comments, please log in or register Marginal Requirements Analysis For Bitcoin: January 3, 2019 Analytics & Forecasts 172 0 GOLD: Options And Futures Analysis For December 31, 2018 Analytics & Forecasts 189 0 Weekly Option Levels Analysis 31.12.2018-04.01.2019 Forex | CME | Crypto Analytics & Forecasts 244 0 ASTRONOMICAL LOOK AT THE FOREX MARKET – WEEK 12 MARCH 2018. Analytics & Forecasts 254 0 Brent: prices are falling again Analytics & Forecasts 166 0 NZD/USD: improvement of trade balance indicators Analytics & Forecasts 218 0 EuroStoxx50: European indices fell from the highs Analytics & Forecasts 160 0 AUD/USD: data on inflation did not meet expectations_26/04/2017 Analytics & Forecasts 182 0 XAGUSD: precious metals are getting cheaper Analytics & Forecasts 188 0 EuroStoxx50: Centrist Emmanuel Macron leads the presidential race Analytics & Forecasts 190 0 Forex and Crypto Forecast for 17–21 August 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 6 0 Funded Gold: Trading Results for August 10–14 on XAUUSD Trading Systems 7 0 The Set File I'm Actually Trading With Trading Strategies 19 0 1 Gold Trading Sessions: When XAUUSD Actually Moves (And When Your EA Should Sit Out) My Trading 21 0 1.1 Is Live | Today Is $170 Trading Systems 20 0 1 Astro Trade: Guide to using the AI assistant Other 25 0 What Optimization Could Not Do, Diversification Did: Five Uncorrelated Markets, No Losing Years Trading Strategies 27 0 Liquidity Profile Analytics & Forecasts 28 0 229 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 43 Strategy Ledger – Complete User Manual 61 Lucky Gold Mining — Automated XAUUSD Trading System forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB