ASTRONOMICAL LOOK AT THE FOREX MARKET – WEEK 12 MARCH 2018.

The forex market is a living organism. And how everything lives – he is constantly changing. For successful trading, you need an understanding of the processes taking place at th

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moment in the market. If you have this need then our review is for you!

In our review, we will try to assess the situation on the forex market in March 2018.

Consider the reason for the reverse 13.03,2018 weeks. We will try to explain the behavior of currency pairs by the end of March 2018. >>> Read more>>>