Personal investment fund on your PC

Want to earn money safely? Do as I do and you'll succeed!



Alright guys, here’s the idea. We take solid expert advisors with different settings, build a portfolio, and run each one on separate trading accounts. The result? A super-diversified portfolio.

My invest & trading accounts here - https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fibomen2/seller)





Of course, you need to know how to properly set this up on your computer — fund each account in the right proportions, assign the correct risk level in each EA, and you end up with a balanced system that should generate profit month after month, no matter what the market does.







SWING MASTER EA



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SCALPER INVESTOR



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Ideally, your portfolio should include different trading strategies. Right now, I’m a bit limited — I have 3 trading bots and 7 signal strategies. But if you take a look, all of them are profitable every month.

My invest & trading accounts here - https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fibomen2/seller)

So in a way, I’m already hitting an important milestone — and in my upcoming video, I’ll show you exactly how to achieve the same results.

All you need to do is replicate what I’m doing.









My Telegram group - link

My Youtube channel - link



