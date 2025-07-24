FOMC Week: The Spread Trap That Wipes Small Accounts — Protect GBPUSD with DoIt GBP Master

“Spreads spiked from 1.4 to 5.7 pips in 4 seconds during the last FOMC statement.”
Most robots kept firing orders; most retail accounts bled. This tactical brief shows why the Federal Reserve news window is deadly for GBPUSD — and how DoIt GBP Master sidesteps the danger with a built‑in spread filter and self‑pausing logic.
1 · Why FOMC Spreads Kill Prop‑Firm Accounts
|Minute
|Average Spread (pips)
|Slippage Risk
|Account Impact
|−10 min
|1.5
|Low
|Normal trading
|+0 min (statement)
|5.7
|High
|Stops slip, orders mis‑price
|+3 min
|3.9
|Medium
|Volatility whipsaw
FTMO data, 18 June 2025 FOMC — GBPUSD. 68 % of demo challenges that traded the release breached daily drawdown.
1‑1 · Three Classic Errors
- No spread filter — EA keeps opening at 5+ pips.
- Martingale “recovery” — widening spreads double the loss size.
- Manual override — trader chases the spike, slips into negative equity.
2 · How DoIt GBP Master Neutralises the Trap
2‑1 · Live Spread Filter
- The EA checks the current spread every tick.
- If spread > 2.5 pips (default) → block all new entries.
- Filter resets after three consecutive ticks ≤ 2.0 pips.
2‑2 · Trade Window Control
- Trades only London + early NY (07:00–15:00 London).
- FOMC releases (19:00 London) fall outside window → EA is idle.
2‑3 · Optional Pause Trigger
- The EA tracks its own trades via Magic Number only; it does not auto‑disable on equity drawdown, so manual intervention or an external equity alert is required if you want a hard daily stop.
- Keeps you inside the 5 % daily limit even if a position was opened pre‑news.
3 · DIY Checklist If You Use Other EAs
- Set an economic‑calendar alert 30 min before FOMC.
- Freeze all trading 15 min pre‑release.
- Resume only after spreads < 2 pips for 10 consecutive seconds.
- Skip re‑entry if daily P/L ≤ –1.5 %.
Download the one‑page FOMC Survival Checklist (PDF) and pin it next to your monitor.
4 · How to Get DoIt GBP Master
→ Once downloaded, test it risk-free in Strategy Tester to explore its logic and behaviour during news windows.
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