FOMC Week: The Spread Trap That Wipes Small Accounts — Protect GBPUSD with DoIt GBP Master

The EA used in this breakdown is called

You can find it on the MQL5 Market by searching its name directly.

→ Once downloaded, test it risk-free in Strategy Tester to explore its logic and behaviour during news windows.

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