Words of Wisdom in Trading books - page 14
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Is the second time to enter a trade better than the first one?
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Is the second time to enter a trade better than the first one?
Yes if we want to wait a breakout opportunity after 1st test to 2nd or even 3rd test.
The book says 95% the stock will reverse (pull back) at the first time price hits a major resistance level.
The challenge is all about trading psychology :)
have a nice weekend
Yes if we want to wait a breakout opportunity after 1st test to 2nd or even 3rd test.
The book says 95% the stock will reverse (pull back) at the first time price hits a major resistance level.
The challenge is all about trading psychology :)
have a nice weekend
"I want you to build the life of your dreams because this life is what dreams are made of!"__Timothy Sykes
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