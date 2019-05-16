Words of Wisdom in Trading books - page 14

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Is the second time to enter a trade better than the first one?

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Muhammad Elbermawi:

Is the second time to enter a trade better than the first one?

Yes if we want to wait a breakout opportunity after 1st test to 2nd or even 3rd test.
The book says 95% the stock will reverse (pull back) at the first time price hits a major resistance level.

The challenge is all about trading psychology :)

have a nice weekend

 
Yohana Parmi:

Yes if we want to wait a breakout opportunity after 1st test to 2nd or even 3rd test.
The book says 95% the stock will reverse (pull back) at the first time price hits a major resistance level.

The challenge is all about trading psychology :)

have a nice weekend

Thanks a lot Yohana :)
 
 


 

"I want you to build the life of your dreams because this life is what dreams are made of!"__Timothy Sykes

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