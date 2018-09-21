SIGNAL TRADING REPORT FOR 22.09.2018
My Trading

SIGNAL TRADING REPORT FOR 22.09.2018

21 September 2018, 20:53
Roman Vashchilin
Roman Vashchilin
1
269

Welcome to my report on the signal!

Here is the report for several trading days. All transactions are done by the robot, under my control.

Signal Statistics 22.09.2018

Signal: Link


Transaction Report


An adviser who trades on a signall

Advisor: Link

#technical analysis, EUR/USD, Trend, brokers, Trading Strategy, signals, #trading, #News