DAX forecast: 2014, July 13 - 20

The DAX fell hard during the previous week, testing the €9600 level. It is at this level though that we should start to see significant support come into play, and that support extends all the way down to the €9000 level, essentially making this a market that you cannot sell. We are looking for supportive candles in order to start buying, as we believe ultimately the €10,000 level will be broken to the upside. Once we get above the €10,000 level, we suspect that the very next target will of course be €11,000 or so, and probably an extension of that move much higher.











