(27 AUGUST 2018)DAILY MARKET BRIEF 1:US concerns are trade and housing

Two concerns pose downside risk to the optimistic outlook of the US Federal Reserve Bank. First is trade tension. America imposed tariffs on $16 billion of Chinese imports and China quickly retaliated. Yet a breakthrough in NAFTA negotiation between Mexico and the US seems likely. Second, US consumers are experiencing lower affordability of key assets like housing and cars. Both are highly sensitive to changes in interest rates.

Markets expect 0.2% monthly for July’s core PCE inflation report, pushing the annual rate to 2.0% from 1.9% previously. Personal income and spending for July should remain steady indicating that economic momentum is slowing. US yield curves remains flat (US 10-year at 2.80%). USD is range bound, but EUR/USD will need a clear driver to break through 1.1650. Good news or a hawkish European Central Bank would be catalysts; an Italian veto of the EU immigration budget would push the other way.

The Fed’s annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, is fading in relevance. Despite hype of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell providing an off the reservation speech and rebuttal of Trump interventionism polices, he stayed on script. He defended the gradual path for tighter money: 0.25% hikes in September and December.

By Peter Rosenstreich