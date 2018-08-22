A profitable alternative to bank deposits

Traditionally, people who want to save and increase their savings, put them in the bank at interest, while receiving a maximum of 5% per annum. But there is a way to increase this percentage by 10 to 20 times. You ask how? That's how! You just can do the same thing that the bank does, but only for yourself.

I open the secret: banks earn the lion's share of their profit by placing your money in the financial currency markets, giving you only a tiny part of your profit, which is 50 percent or more per annum. How it works?

The mechanism for making a profit is quite simple, placing your funds in the financial currency markets, the bank manages them using a special computer program - a financial robot. As you understand, having a computer, you can do it yourself, not sharing profits with the bank. In the United States, for example, 80% of profit to private capital owners is brought by financial robots or, as they are also called, financial advisers.

Here, for example, one of these robots BuySellProf and BuySellProf lite . And his work in real time for the year Expert BuySellProf 10 and BuySellProf lite. As you saw for yourself, the robot received 55% of the profit in foreign currency for the year. And this is a very real and much more profitable alternative to bank deposits, while no one forbids you to withdraw your funds at any time and in any amount.

Read more about this in the next article.



