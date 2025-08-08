🧠 Introducing the Recovery Balance Manager (RBM) System





In version 16.8, we proudly added the advanced and intelligent Recovery Balance Manager (RBM) to our trading bot — a game-changing tool for risk management and capital preservation in financial markets! 🚀





🎯 What is the goal of RBM?





RBM is designed to automatically recover sudden losses and prevent significant drawdowns. Instead of simply accepting losses, this smart system uses active profits from uncorrelated symbols to compensate for closed losing trades. This approach helps to:





Reduce overall account risk 🔒





Increase capital stability and longevity 📈





Minimize emotional trading decisions after losses 🤯





Dramatically improve the bot’s overall performance ⚙️





⚙️ How does RBM work?





Detects closed losing positions





Analyzes active profitable positions across other symbols based on:





Current profit level





Time the position has been open





Percentage progress toward the target





Matches fundamental groups of symbols (if enabled)





Smartly closes partial or full profitable positions to offset losses





Sends notifications to the trader upon recovery action 🔔





✨ Key Features of RBM





Intelligent combined management of profits and losses across multiple symbols





Drawdown reduction to below 5% even in volatile markets





Fully customizable recovery parameters tailored to your strategy





Prevents emotional decision-making and enhances trading consistency





💡 Real-Life Example





Imagine a position on EURUSD closes with a 0.1% loss of your account balance. RBM automatically evaluates open profitable positions on GBPUSD and USDJPY, then closes a portion of those profits equal to the loss amount — helping your account quickly regain balance. All done automatically without manual intervention!





🚀 Conclusion





For smarter, more professional capital management with lower risk, the Recovery Balance Manager is your essential upgrade. Don’t miss version 16.8 and elevate your algo trading performance to the next level with RBM!



