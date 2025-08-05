Bomber Corporation EA - coming soon!

🚀 Hey traders, big news!

I know many of you have been waiting for this moment, and I’m thrilled to announce that my fully automated Expert Advisor based on the legendary Divergence Bomber strategy is finally coming out!

💣 In case you missed it:

The manual Divergence Bomber system has been dominating the top charts on MQL5 for a long time — top ratings, proven performance, and a huge community of traders already benefiting from it.

And for months, I’ve been getting the same message from users:

“We love the strategy, but we want it fully automated!”

Well, guess what?

You asked — I delivered.

🔥 Introducing Bomber Corporation — a near-genius trading machine, tested and fine-tuned, and it performs so well I’m personally excited to use it myself!





🛠️ Highlights of Bomber Corporation:

✅ Trades on 20 different instruments

✅ Uses multiple timeframes

✅ NO martingale, NO grid, NO averaging — pure risk-managed trading

✅ Every trade comes with a Stop Loss

✅ Built for safety + consistent performance

✅ Fully automatic — just set and let it work!









📅 LAUNCH DATE: Thursday, August 7th, 2025 🔥 Special Launch Offer:

For the first 4 hours only, you can grab Bomber Corporation for just $99 USD.

After that, the price will increase significantly — and this early bird pricing won’t return. I’m offering this to give my loyal users and fans of the Divergence Bomber strategy a chance to get in early, at the best possible price.

🕒 When will the launch happen in your local time?

I’ve carefully selected the launch time window to cover most time zones around the world — so no matter where you live, you’ll have a fair shot at the $99 price. Here’s when the launch happens locally in your region:

Time Zone Example Countries Local Time (Launch Window: UTC 12:00–16:00) 🇺🇸 New York (UTC-4) USA (East Coast) 08:00–12:00 🇧🇷 Brazil (UTC-3) South America 09:00–13:00 🇩🇪🇫🇷 Central Europe (UTC+2) Germany, France 14:00–18:00 🇺🇦🇹🇷 Eastern Europe (UTC+3) Ukraine, Turkey 15:00–19:00 🇮🇳 India (UTC+5:30) India 17:30–21:30 🇨🇳🇸🇬 China, Singapore (UTC+8) East Asia 20:00–00:00 🇦🇺 Australia (UTC+10) Sydney, Melbourne 22:00–02:00

So whether you’re in America, Europe, Asia, or Australia, this 4-hour window is your best chance to grab the EA at a launch-only discount.

Find Bomber Corporation Expert Advisor at this link on the appointed date of August 7, 2025 - https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fibomen2/seller





⚡ Get ready — it’s going to be huge.

Bomber Corporation is the real deal — and it’s launching Thursday, August 7th.

Set your alarms. Save the date. And let the profits begin.

💣 Bomber Corporation is coming.







