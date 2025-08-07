Prop Firm Challenge Passed In One-Day || 'Supply Demand EA ProBot'

Hello traders,

In this video, I reveal the settings I used with the 'Supply Demand EA ProBot' to pass a Prop Firm Challenge in just one trading day. I walk you through the trading parameters I used in the Trading Panel, and show you how I placed 5 strategic trades to lock in over $10,000 in profits.📊

✅ Check 'Supply Demand EA ProBot' on the following links:

MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116645

MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117023





📩 Questions? Reach out anytime! Email: high.probability.zones.trading@gmail.com 🚀













⚠️ IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER:

Always test any strategy on a demo account before risking your own capital. Trading involves significant risk, and results can vary due to market conditions, broker execution, spread, and slippage. There are no guarantees of profit. The fact that this strategy performed well on a specific trading period does not mean it will not incur losses at some point. Always use proper risk management and trade responsibly.



