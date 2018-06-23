Forex Forecast and Cryptocurrencies Forecast for June 25-29, 2018

First, a review of last week’s forecast:

- EUR/USD. Most experts (65%) expected the pair to make an attempt to break through the 1.1500 support, which actually happened. However, the attempt failed, the bears' strengths weakened and, against the background of a temporary lull in the trade war between the US and China, the dollar lost about 160 points to the euro, pushing the pair to the PivotPoint zone of the last six months and finishing the five-day period at 1.1657;

- 60% of analysts spoke in favor of the fact that the GBP/USD could break through the lower boundary of the four-week channel 1.3200-1.3470 and fall to the horizon 1.3050. This forecast was correct: on Tuesday, June 19, the pair was below the support of 1.3200, and on Thursday, June 21, it reached the level of 1.3100. However, then the Bank of England presented a small unexpected surprise. Instead of the projected 2 votes against 7, the interest rate increase received 3 votes. Of course, this did not bring any basic changes, but the bulls understood such a result as a hint of a possible rate hike in August and began to push the pound up. As a result, by the end of the week session, the pair was able to rise to 1.3260;

- USD/JPY. The results of the previous week showed once again that signals of even a small part of oscillators should be taken into account. So, this time 20% of the oscillators signaled the pair was overbought. They were supported by a third of analysts and graphical analysis on H4 and D1, indicating the main support in the zone 109.40. Taking a standard backlash into account, this forecast turned out to be absolutely accurate: the pair reached the local bottom at 109.54 on Tuesday, after which it rebounded up to a height of 110.75, and then returned to the main medium-term support/resistance line in the 110.00 zone;

- Cryptocurrencies. Back in early June, the total capitalization of this market was $330 billion, now it is $283 billion, that is, in just a few weeks the market was "blown away" by about 15% (more than 50% since the beginning of the year).

If you look at the BTCUSD chart, you can observe the same picture for the seventh week: strained bulls' attempts to raise the pair up, and then a weekly sharp collapse, which negates all their efforts. As a result, having fallen to the level of $5,925, the bitcoin has reached the minimum of February 6, 2018.

It really does not make sense to talk about the reasons for such falls now - whether this is a negative decision of yet another regulator, or hacking of yet another exchange. All these are just reasons to "sink" the rate of the main crypto currency by another few hundred dollars. Altcoins included in the TOP-10 in terms of capitalization - etherium, ripple, litecoin and others, - obediently follow the bitcoin down, adversely affecting the mood of the market.

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As for the forecast for the coming week, summarizing the opinions of a number of analysts, as well as forecasts made on the basis of a variety of methods of technical and graphical analysis, we can say the following:

- as for the economic data, which can continue pushing the EUR/USD upwards, we can note only a slightly noticeable growth of the Eurozone composite PMI index. Apparently, this is the reason why 55% of experts give only a very cautious forecast, indicating the zone 1.1725-1.1750 as a target. The vast majority of indicators on H4 are also painted green, but it is already 15% of the oscillators that indicate that the pair is overbought.

The remaining 45% of analysts are sure that the growth of the euro is a temporary phenomenon, and the pair will once again test the level of 1.1500, and in case of its breakdown it will drop 100 points lower.

But the graphical analysis on D1 offers a compromise option: first the pair's fall into the zone 1.1450-1.1500, and then its growth to the height of 1.1840;

- the main trend for the GBP/USD so far is formed by the chief economist of the Bank of England Andy Haldane, who gave his vote on Thursday for raising the interest rate. In addition, the regulator has given a positive assessment to the British economy as a whole and indicated a readiness to reduce the balance after the rate rises to 1.5% (against 0.5% of today). Such "hawkish" statements led to the fact that 65% of experts expect the continuation of the uptrend and the pair's transition to the zone 1.3350-1.3450.

The remaining 35% of analysts seem to belong to the conspiracy theorists and believe that all statements of the regulator are only attempts to support the rate of the pound, which has lost more than 1,000 points since April. Proceeding from this, these experts believe that the fall of the pair will continue and it will reach the level of 1.3100 in the near future. The next support is 100 points lower.

- As for the pair USD/JPY, the opinions of analysts were divided equally - half are for the growth of the pair, half are for its fall, and both indicate a decrease in volatility. The support levels are 109.85 and 109.50, the resistance is 110.25 and 110.60. The graphical analysis on H4 agrees with the experts, indicating a gradual consolidation in the 110.10 zone.

It should be noted that about 15% of the oscillators indicate the pair is oversold, suggesting the correction of the pair up in the near future.

- Cryptocurrencies. It seems that the critical time is approaching, when market makers will have to decide whether the bitcoin should continue falling, or the trend should turn upwards.

If the BTC/USD confidently passes the support in the $5,900-6,100 zone, it is highly likely that after some time it will be seen near the horizon $4,300, where it stayed for a long time in last August-September.

If this support proves invincible, the bulls will do their best to bring the bitcoin back to the May highs and maybe even reach the coveted mark of 10,000.

The struggle in the main virtual currencies market is expected to be serious in the near future, and in conditions of such uncertainty, it is possible that crypto traders should not wait for any obvious powerful trend to appear, but it makes sense to focus on intraday trading .And this concerns not only the bitcoin, but also all the basic altcoins.

Roman Butko, NordFX

https://nordfx.com/

Notice: These materials should not be deemed a recommendation for investment or guidance for working on financial markets: they are for informative purposes only. Trading on financial markets is risky and can lead to a complete loss of money deposited.



