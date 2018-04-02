All Blogs / Analytics & Forecasts All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Analytics & Forecasts USD/JPY 2 April 2018, 03:31 Henry Semprit 0 109 Looking a possible long trade on the USD/JPY after 106.49 #usd/jpy To add comments, please log in or register USD/JPY: The Yen Awakens as the BoJ and Fed Paths Diverge Forecasts 324 0 1 Speculator's diary, entry №7 (20.10.2023). Analytics & Forecasts 399 0 CHINA'S BC PRESIDENT ASKS FOR REFORMS TO REDUCE THE ECONOMY'S DEPENDENCE ON INFRASTRUCTURE AND REAL ESTATE SECTOR Law/Regulations 764 1 2 OVERVIEW OF THE WORLD ECONOMY Statistics 625 0 1 IS WARREN BUFFETT PREPARING FOR A MARKET CORRECTION? Events 433 0 1 COLLINS, FROM THE FED, SAYS HE IS NOT READY TO SAY THAT THE CYCLE OF HIGH INTEREST INTERESTS HAS ENDED Company News 544 0 1 Weekly trade analysis: Gold, EUR/USD, DXY, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, and AUD/USD Analytics & Forecasts 424 0 2 Weekly trade analysis: Gold, EUR/USD, DXY, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, and AUD/USD Analytics & Forecasts 382 0 2 Mr Banker MT4 EA - User Manual My Trading 1611 0 2 (29 December 2020)USD/JPY Turning down. Analytics & Forecasts 369 0 1 The Set File I'm Actually Trading With Trading Strategies 2 0 1 Gold Trading Sessions: When XAUUSD Actually Moves (And When Your EA Should Sit Out) My Trading 9 0 1.1 Is Live | Today Is $170 Trading Systems 17 0 1 Astro Trade: Guide to using the AI assistant Other 15 0 What Optimization Could Not Do, Diversification Did: Five Uncorrelated Markets, No Losing Years Trading Strategies 24 0 Liquidity Profile Analytics & Forecasts 27 0 $600 → $2,000+ in One Week: Live Proof from Apex Drawdown Zero (GBPJPY Results) My Trading 34 0 Five Trading Days, One Valid Measurement: Auditing a Live Forward Test Trading Systems 35 0 228 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 42 Strategy Ledger – Complete User Manual 63 Fundamental Market Analysis for August 14, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB