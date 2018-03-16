All Blogs / My Trading / Trading Strategies All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Trading Strategies USD CAD H4 - EA MONSTER EA FOREX TRADING ROBOT - STOCHASTIC TRADING STRATEGY 16 March 2018, 15:47 Scott Fredeman 0 417 DOWNLOAD THIS EA AT THIS LINK:https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/21797DOWNLOAD THE OWNERS MANUAL and SET FILE AND TEMPLATE FOR THIS PAIR Files: EA-MONSTER-MANUAL.zip 472 kb EA-MONSTER-STOCH-LEVELS-USDCAD-H4.set 16 kb STOCHASTIC-LEVELS-USDCAD-H4.tpl 3 kb #expert advisor, trading robot, stochastic trading robot, stochastic expert advisor Source To add comments, please log in or register 1.1 Is Live | Today Is $170 Trading Systems 17 0 1 Lucky Gold Mining — Automated XAUUSD Trading System Trading Systems 56 0 1 This Weekend, Version 1.1 Lands Trading Strategies 37 0 1 Almost Halfway | Today Is $160 Trading Strategies 37 0 1 Why Your EA Needs a VPS (And What Happens If It Doesn't) Analytics & Forecasts 53 0 1 Something's Changing Soon Trading Strategies 33 0 1 $150 Today | And Something Else Is Coming Trading Strategies 35 0 1 VENIQOR Gold Breakout PRO MT4 – User Guide & Downloads Trading Systems 32 0 Are Expert Advisors Really Profitable? Trading Systems 46 0 1 How To Backtest An MT5 Expert Advisor Properly Trading Systems 62 0 1 Gold Trading Sessions: When XAUUSD Actually Moves (And When Your EA Should Sit Out) My Trading 9 0 What Optimization Could Not Do, Diversification Did: Five Uncorrelated Markets, No Losing Years Trading Strategies 24 0 $600 → $2,000+ in One Week: Live Proof from Apex Drawdown Zero (GBPJPY Results) My Trading 34 0 Axi Select vs Darwinex Zero: Two Roads to Serious Capital (I Trade Both) My Trading 38 0 Forex Trade Panel MT5: Free Trial Version for Demo Accounts My Trading 45 0 SMC ORDER BLOCK EA Trading Strategies 53 0 Astro Trade: Guide to using the AI assistant Other 15 0 Liquidity Profile Analytics & Forecasts 27 0 Five Trading Days, One Valid Measurement: Auditing a Live Forward Test Trading Systems 35 0 Strategy Ledger – Complete User Manual Analytics & Forecasts 42 1 1 The 3 Seconds That Decide Your Trade — And the Panel That Gives Them Back Other 36 0 1 228 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 42 Strategy Ledger – Complete User Manual 63 Fundamental Market Analysis for August 14, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB