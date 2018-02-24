Investment Products Capital Protection up to 100% or Guaranteed Income

NordFX continues to expand the range of services it provides. Starting from February 21, the company's clients will have access to a new service that will allow them to receive income through long-term investments in the shares of the world's largest companies.

This new service offers our clients 2 types of investment products:

Capital-protected products High-yield products

Capital-protected products allow you to profit from the share-price movements of the largest companies in the world, sized from 20 to 35% of the initial value for the investment period and regardless of the direction of those movements. In addition, you have the opportunity to set your own level of acceptable risk, with the ability to protect your initial capital up to 100%.

Advantages of products with capital protection:

Accessible minimum investment threshold

Low participation commission

Up to 100% capital protection

Yields of up to 35%

Detailed investment analysis

High-yield products provide an opportunity to obtain extremely high profits through the diversification of the investment portfolio. The coupon payment system guarantees a set quarterly profit.

Advantages of high-yield products:

Low minimum investment threshold

No commission for participation

Yields of up to 50%

Detailed investment analysis

Quarterly coupon payments

For more information about NordFX investment products, please see the relevant section on NordFX website.

https://nordfx.com/335-NordFX-is-Launching-a-New-Investment-Service.html



