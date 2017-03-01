83 FACTS ABOUT MONEY

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- Money is the most honest indicator of interaction with the world. (Morozova). The thesis is clear? How many at you money, such and the relations.
- The world is neutral. All pluses and minuses occur in your head and a body. It you create the world and restrictions! (Dragons)
- The real code of millionaires was opened by the American writer Mark Hansen: "The product which the successful person has to create and offer on the market, is the shown and materialized love to people. It also is that I call the brightened-up avenue to wealth, or "the millionaire's code".
- The wealth is connected with desire something to give to people. If the person wants to serve himself – the income decreases. If another – increases. Starts serving truth – disappear restriction, imposed on it by a karma of ancestors, can receive the sum which will only want.
- The karma of ancestors, by the way, can be cleaned ritual with a sort, to draw the scheme of seven generations of the relatives, hundred twenty eight people and everyone with a prayer to thank and forgive. There will be many forces, energy, and, as a result, - money, there will come the real clarification! (Shafranova).
- What did you make (and) today such, what the world paid you one million dollars? And the channel of acceptance of this sum at you is created? And where you invest them or you will spend? Statistically, only 1-2% of people understand where they invest such large unexpected sum. Money can kill you if you aren't ready (and). (Kochkin). Is examples of the people who won a lottery much. They are restored to life to a prize approximately in a year, having spent if aren't ready to changes of the external from within.
- Big money is somewhat test which is given only to the one who is ready or thinks that is ready to it. Without fear, without excessive servility, - with pure intention and understanding of responsibility and the new level of existence. You feel that ripened (and), - welcome!
- "Someone has to raise a hand and tell people: "You came not there! The proof to it is your poverty, and any other proofs it isn't required!" - Osho, the millionaire!
- The genius – is the one who will find the magic personality in himself who will open the gift given it from above. You found (Kiosaki) the main gift? You understand why you live not much so far?
- To become rich and happy, the person has to act according to the mission, as much as possible using the talents, bringing to the activity the benefit to the world. (Blekt). In what your mission? Find!
- The talent is a gift, the talent can't learn. If we express the talent, we don't become better or worse, we simply do that is natural to us. We act unconsciously, and therefore is the most free, and we feel thus confidence, comfort and freedom. We open ourselves to Universe force, we give it the chance to work through us, so, we open to an abundance stream. It is experience of freedom and pleasure, but not thought and effort. Therefore do that you want to do, and don't order yourself.
- Concrete manifestation of the Universe in us is an intuition. Without trusting itself, under the influence of society and own negative installations, we suppress a voice of intuition and we lose this important touch. You understand?
- Creation of your FULL life in compliance with own intuition, in compliance with what you really want at heart, but not in compliance with that you assume to make because of fear not to be pleasant to someone or because of fear that you won't have something. Here task! (Burbo).
- Unfortunately, most of people continue to believe at heart what to be rich it is undesirable. As to us always there is that, in what we trust, there is nothing surprising that to such number of people is difficult to live in a material world much. (Burbo).
- Why to you wealth? Really rich people, millionaires, want to earn money to live not one, and some different lives, being engaged in different activity. Generally people want wealth that to do nothing absolutely. (Dragons).
- Money is emotions. (Shafranova). It that we can buy for money. Things, trips, impressions and so on.
- Money is means. (Desheno) Is the purpose, you form intention and you start acting, you take responsibility for these actions, you watch resources for achievement of the purpose, you estimate expenses if the purpose is material, you involve people if it is necessary. When strategy is, intention is accurately formulated and there is a plan of action - opportunities for acquisition of necessary means start appearing. You are project manager in it.
- Money is a stream. If you don't pass them through yourself, energy stands, the channel is blocked. In it your greed is shown. Realize, accept, fall in love to clarify it.
- Why to you money? Money it is necessary to want. (Blekt) you have to have a list of that, what do you want, with details and the sums, and, in transfers there can be expensive things as the house, the car and not expensive - a dicta-phone, weekly manicure, regardless of cost, and travel - with transfer of the countries and cities and dates of trips. Reality. (Shafranova)
- When you know for what money is necessary, they start coming. You start aspiring to the purpose, to think how to earn, look for more new sources of the income, to cut expenses. It is incentive.
- Lists for purchases, calculations of the income expenses for a year, cash payment, but not the card, a campaign in shop on a full stomach, the weakened attitude towards temptations, return of consciousness to the purposes, long-term, but not momentary will help to cut expenses.
- Money is a by-product of well lived life, as well as happiness. You have written purposes in life, including "foolish", you from process bliss out, to the world it becomes better, more beautiful, the world is enriched, and to you there will be money and happiness! (Shafranova). Think, feel, meditate that you would do (and) if it wasn't necessary to earn money. Your day, was as if formed of what actions, meetings, events?
- Money can't be the purpose. If you participate in process only because of money, there will be a pain and accommodation of experience, at best – transformation. Has to be the purpose at least, the pleasure, and is better – your passion, enthusiasm, service, aspiration to make the world is better, happiness of life, not money!
- New energy connect spiritual and material, man's and female, good and bad, correct and wrong, division – in the past. A basis – passion to that, what are you doing and crystal honesty with itself and others, accommodation of life a moment behind a moment, in connection with itself, a body and the Highest Force inside, the purposes.
- Negatively influence quantity of money – gossips about others, the incomplete affairs unfinished the injuring situations (they should be written down on paper and to pull out from memory of a body), negative installations (oh, deep individual work is important), dirty floors in the house, dust under rugs, the current cranes, the broken equipment, blockages of garbage and excess things. (Shafranova and system Feng Shui).
- I investigated negative installations about money on Evgeny Deyneko's training, and with the healer Satori, and with the psychologist Valentina Virko. The majority of installations – subconscious. Found at Deyneko's seminar, such as "Rich people are envied and are negative", it is possible to reformulate in opposite "To rich people rejoice and seek to imitate" and to work. And here subconscious "money is a death", I remembered in deep work about antecedents as I was burned on a fire for my wealth, I cured them tetra-hiling. It is work, laborious and careful. Better with the expert and individually. "Money is life!"
- The first chakra – a muladkhara, red, in a crotch and a tail-bone, is responsible for a survival and money. If in this chakra there isn't enough energy – you have no money. It is necessary to apply chakra breath, to do physical exercises, to eat, be balanced satisfied (ache) the life, activity, comfortably to feel in the body. It that it is necessary to do daily, with care of itself.
- Here, about a survival, a subject of basic trust to the world. It is formed in the early childhood. If you fight against something if you think that the world is dangerous, the long way is necessary to you, it is a lot of pain and injuries. But there is also a choice. You can choose to work and with it, having invested in work with the expert time and money, to live all negative that was in the past, to clear itself for new, to take responsibility for the life, behavior, elections and their consequences, to become happy (oh) at last!
- Yes, the deepest layer of a subject of money – gratitude to parents and Earth - for life.
- If you don't appreciate work of others and own, nobody will appreciate your contribution. The subject of borders, of course, too is very actual. You speak – the project noncommercial, you involve others, and then you receive money, you bliss out and you don't share, - long such history won't proceed. Life will punish. Yes, and money, including.
- The subject "hearings" too concerns a subject of money. "A sweeping move" doesn't work with the Universe. Do for yourself, do for pleasure. The world is reflected in you. Until you are filled (and), you have nothing to share, it is sacrifice, hearing, but not a high and not flight, not passion. The equivalent in money will surely show it, watch point 1.
- Charity. Find any system, spiritual, either the organization, or the person where you will give percent from the income on charity. 10, 5 or 1 percent, - you to solve. It is important, it is part of system of energy of money, we will talk about it.
- Accumulation. People who don't do accumulation, it is simple "very strange", according to millionaires. (Shafranova). Money makes money, money allures money. And if you absolutely don't have them, there is nothing to be attracted. According to poll of NAFI, a half of Russians spend all money for the current consumption and postpone nothing. A third more of respondents (31%) resorts to residual savings, that is preserve that remained not spent for operating costs. Purposefully only 12% of Russians preserve.
- Passive sources of the income – it is remarkable, create them, think that else can bring in you the passive income if there is no real estate which can be leased. Percent from the published books? Lessons in a subject which you perfectly know? Think!
- Investments. Money makes money if at you a lot of money collected, it is correct to invest them in affairs, businesses, gold, securities and so on, maybe, having entrusted it is to professionals.
- Stock. Surely there has to be "the strategic stock for white day" that the consciousness about money calmed down. An equivalent of the sum sufficient for your usual life and all its expenses on half a year-year of life without income. Then you will reduce fear to remain without money and you will think out more quietly options of new earnings.
- Credit to the credit discord. If at you consumer, you buy to yourself clothes and overindulgence... Of course, it is necessary to increase the level of requirements, but not at the expense of a debt. It is dependence, too it is necessary to understand and work with it separately. Its reasons – for certain in the childhood and this same, as alcoholism, workaholism, drug addiction and a gluttony – dependence, a consequence of negative attitude to itself and to the world. Better than a mine, and then correctly distribute money And if your credit for your business, and in this case works the rule of accumulation, these are different accounts. "Pay at first yourself" (Kiosaki). That is, put part of money for a savings account, and part – in payment of a debt.
- You take money of bank or creditors, you give - the. Record this thought and meditate over it. It is important. You want to be in debt all the time? Based on result now, it so? Reality? Look honestly to it in the face and realize! Find the reason to whom you really have to? Perhaps, you consider, what has to (owes) parents the life? I very long and painfully sorted it with the psychotherapist, I prevailed the right for life at mother, and since then I have a new counting of life. I was helped by thought that I received the life THROUGH parents, but not from them. Energy of a sort goes only forward, but not back. Deep, difficult and laboriously to live it.
- If you test the sea of negative emotions, giving payments on the credits, it too influences quantity of money in your life. Bless, kiss each account, thank the Universe for opportunity now to pay this contribution and these people who paid for your services, thank for that you had this money in time, thank that you bought (and) on money of this credit! Gratitude – very strong positive energy!
- The habit to incur debts burdens a monetary karma. It concerns not only money, but also promises and vows. Periodically make the lists "That I Am Going to Make for a Long Time" and liquidate the debts, point behind point.
- Thank life that you have already now. Native, health, abilities, friends, opportunity to read this text. Thank life every day at least for five points of that is already now. Often we start appreciating something, having only lost it.
- Money is an equivalent of energy. You receive them in exchange for skills and time spent for some occupation. To work for free – it is harmful! One of interpretations of the word is "free" - "to a demon a payment". Why? Because often refusal of deserved money – manifestation at all not unselfishness, but arrogance, desire to come nearer to righteous persons and to tower over people. Energy which is symbolized by money, has to circulate, after all the power exchange and is a harmony basis. There is one nuance. Sometimes it is possible to dare to work free of charge. If it gives you pleasure and you see that to the person it is vital. The generosity, as well as money, comes back to you in this or that look. Always. It is universal.
- If absolutely there is no money, urgently go to do something free. To serve another. Wash up an entrance, visit orphanage, give the services to the needing. (Shafranova).
- Victim or adult responsibility? In general the position of the victim, including in a subject of money, is a little useful. In anonymous communities there is system "powerlessness recognition", the first step, it that there are things in which you can't master yourself, and ask the Highest Force to help with the solution of it. My opinion, my experience, many in communities understand this powerlessness as lack of will, cease to work, and in it a position of the victim, I feel it on spirit, and it very much angers me. I realize. Angers because I very long lived in it, and it to me here became loathsome. I choose responsibility. It is the Highest Force in me includes too. There are things which I can change, eat what I can't and accept, and there is a wisdom to distinguish one from another. Year in communities started up on blood veins this prayer about a peace of mind and. When we don't accept responsibility for the life, we cease to make real actions to do the life happier, we fail in this hole. In this question too all have a choice. Yes.
- Learn to take with gratitude money for the performed work or the service rendered by you. Stop to become flustered, calling the price of the goods and to use money for mutual settlement. (Blekt).
- To be rich, it is necessary to have a rest much. Experience of millionaires and billionaires testifies to it. Fresh ideas, including, about business, come to the had a rest consciousness. And to recharge batteries – it is important, in it force of actions. (Shafranova).
- Money is a universal equivalent. (Klyuchinskaya). Perhaps, it is even important not to buy, and to be ready (oh) to buy things, or here it was required – I got.
- If you live in couple – quantity of money – a communicating vessel. If the woman earns more, her man – is less. As soon as the woman accumulates female energy, rejoices, affords big desires, - the man loving it starts earning more. Works. Yes.
- The love to free things should be stopped. On sales you buy absolutely excess things which settle a ballast in a case. While for the sum of several things you can buy one without discount, one which will approach all your things and will long serve, will become base. Plus – you as if speak to the Universe – I don't deserve expensive and good, and the Universe all the same will restore balance.
- The balance of the income and expenses needs to be conducted, daily and monthly. Lakshmi is loved when consider them. (Blekt). It is important to understand a real situation. And not desperately to save, and to find golden mean in management of a cash flow.
- Watch the speech. "I can't afford it", "There is no money and it isn't known when appear", - we throw out from a lexicon. "I work on improvement of my financial position", "I have temporary financial difficulties, but they already pass!". And begin each new day with "I – the magnet attracting money and success!"
- Experience in transformational games, such as "Flo's cache", "Genesis" and others, will help you to investigate the behavior with money, in a game form, with messages of the world. Too effective practice.
- Money is a love. Money comes when you cease to take a steam bath about them. (Morozova).
- Money can't be spent in day of their receiving, it is better if they are in a purse - on the card - a bag - on the account – at least, night.
- Paying off, it is good to speak mentally "I paid off", to thank.
- Competent distribution of money can be such: 55% for daily expenses (the Account of Pressing Needs) the credits, expenses, food, journey, a rent, training of children, the Account of Financial Independence – 10% - your capital, the Account of Long-term Expenses, 10% you save for the car, the apartment etc, 10% the Educational Account, the Account of Entertainments of 10% (it is obligatory to spend!), Charitable Account of 5%. (Deyneko).
- When you agree about a salary or compensation for work, convince yourself that you deserve this sum, believe in it, and tell, what value will be received by the employer or the customer. Not simply "my time costs 2500 rubles an hour", and "you receive full understanding for this money that to you suits from clothes, will create the vision of clothes, will always buy only the, correct things, it is investment for the rest of life!".
- Education of internal value of – one more short step to wealth. What you? That do you want in life? You already now deserve to be financially successful! Make it!
- It is time to learn to switch off a voice of the internal critic, well, or at least to do it more silent, find the toggle-switch in yourself and muffle! He speaks to you: "You are insufficiently good! At you it won't turn out! You still here dump couple of kilograms, and then...! How many it is possible to try, it is useless! You're a fool!" And you, the adult you, simply do this voice more silent, you go and you do that you consider yourself important. It influences all areas of life, not only money, of course.
- If all the time isn't present money, in a family it is obligatory to eat the conflict. If it is difficult to get money, the conflict or rejection is with the father if money is quickly spent and aren't late – with mother. Clarifying, living, accepting such things, the situation can be changed. (Experience of arrangements).
- Couple of the hardly overcome lines of psychology of poverty – fear of changes and laziness to work. It is possible to achieve success in new specialty, but it is terrible to change the grown hateful work for uncertainty of future profession. And people live up to pension. And you?
- Investments into themselves, new education, qualification, even reflections how to increase the material assets, let at the beginning – hour per week, - make profit. But it is besides connected with actions, changes and responsibility. You will decide?
- Level of the claims should be increased constantly, and to invest money in the beauty, pleasures, pleasures. So you show love to yourself, and in fact, say that is worthy prosperity in all its forms!
- Having indulged and having fondled itself, you will receive such inflow of energy what won't be brought by any economy. The main thing – clarify the sense of guilt about it! Pacify the Critic!
- Perhaps, you can't give yourself pleasure any more, without feeling remorse thus. Reason for internal work. About money and not only.
- Many spenders are in a condition of internal alarm. They get rid of money, seeking to dump freight of own heavy experiences. Heavier form of wastefulness - dependence – the irrational answer to internal emptiness of own life.
- Uncontrolled expenditure – a sign of infantilism, and ability to please itself in reasonable financial limits – the proof of a maturity.
- We will determine the sum of happiness and ceilings of restrictions. Increase the present income on 10. What thoughts come to mind? If there were difficulties with use of the sum, it is your ceiling, the sum precisely isn't available to you yet. It was succeeded to think up? And mentioned investments? And now increase on 100? And on 1000? One million turned out? And where you it? Behold. The financial purpose is approved. We go further!
- Money can make you unfortunate. When people confuse money to love, it can cost much to them. Don't demand money when you need love, and don't pay off with money when it is necessary to pay off with love. One of formulas of the happy relations.
- Perhaps, you will have traditions about money. The head of one of the largest State Banks of Russia irons the patch of the copy of a statue of a pig of Porchellino from Florence in the morning and day then develops well. It is such Italian tradition. One photo lower it I with this pig nearby, in Florence!)
- The key to financial freedom and big wealth lies in ability of the person to convert the earned income in the passive income and/or in the income of a portfolio. (Kiosaki).
- Once during arrangements I was appointed to a role of money. It was the most active my role in five years in arrangements. I couldn't stand still. All the time I danced, I made advances to all, I invited to dance with me. Itself I didn't approach the customer of arrangement, he didn't even look at me, and refused to dance at all. It wasn't surprising why it had no money! Even I was tired in forty minutes of arrangement. Never I stopped and all the time I laughed! This energy is always dancing and make-th caper! So dance together with it!
- Excessive lead to destruction of a body, the relations, health. Actually, having earned today more, than yesterday, the person, most likely, will be compelled to spend tomorrow excess profit for recovery of health or the relations. Putting super-efforts, it is possible to increase the income and to hold it during some period. Relax after an extraordinary does not exist. It is, in fact-resuscitation.
- Purse for money. Money likes to live comfortably and freely. Notes have to lie on increase of advantage, one face to you, freely, without developing. Color of a purse – red, green, gold, silver, white. It is better to change a purse every year or in process of wear. It has to be expensively looking and solid. Not to store anything in a purse, except money. Any photos, checks, notes. Only money, it is possible credit cards. A trifle – in a separate pocket. (Knowledge Feng Shui).
- As often as possible put purse contents in order, clean it wet towel wipes, remove the superfluous. Please, don't keep in it photos, they, by data the Feng Shui, promote excessive squandering of the people represented on them.
- Clean from a purse and coupons on discounts and discount cards – they reduce your income by the sum of their percent – 5%, 10%, 15%. It is necessary to you?
- There are popular beliefs to keep in a purse mascots – three Chinese coins connected by a red tape, a mouse or a spoon, the image of a clover. You can drip peppermint oil or patchouli inside wallet. Even if you find the bill with three sevens, it can be a talisman and not a bargaining purse. And still you can find the note with letters of your initials and too make it unchangeable. At least a year to carry in a purse and not to spend.
- Is well do you know the money? Who is represented on the $ 500 bill? And at $ 50? Examine the object of desire!
- Impulsiveness – here the most terrible enemy of your purse. We make the main part of purchases impulsively. Depart from a thing which strongly wants to be bought, and it – out of the list of purchases, return to it in an hour - two. Then the head will be the clear, but not obscured merchandisers.
- It is difficult to believe in it, but everything occurs in our life only because we want it. If it seems to us that life sends us what we don't deserve at all, so it is necessary to understand the desires and to change them.
- Money always has only that significance which we attach to them. While we have financial problems, they become significant. Exaggerating importance, we create "the excess potential", according to Zeland. Therefore, the more important for us money, rather they escape us. Thinking of abundance which we already have, we increase it. Logically?
- The wealth is the right granted to us from the birth. (Baudot Schaefer). And if you have objections against this comment – write down them and note to yourself. Again is what to realize and accept!
- Find the metaphor that for you money and if it, for example, a wave - a stream, learn to ride a surf together with it, interacting and receiving pleasure! TIME!