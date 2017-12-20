NZDUSD intra-day analysis

NZDUSD (0.6958): The New Zealand dollar was seen declining for the second day as price action failed to reach the 0.70 handle.

The declines could see the kiwi dollar falling back to the 0.6917 level where support could be established.

Forming support at this level could signal a new leg in the rally to the upside.

However, failure to hold the declines could signal further losses in the NZDUSD.

The next lower support is formed at 0.6841.





Please follow us on our website www.realtrader.org and Facebook.

Real Trade Customer Support

E-mail: info@realtrader.org