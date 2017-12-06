EURUSD. 06.12.2017
Analytics & Forecasts

EURUSD. 06.12.2017

6 December 2017, 19:10
Realtrade Analytics
Realtrade Analytics
0
111
06.12.2017

EURUSD


EURUSD facing first Intraday resistance at 1.1865-80 where as long as market holding below the downtrend pressure will sustain toward 1.1715-30 support zone which may provide some rebound correction for market.

Above 1.1880 market may have chance to re-test 1.1940-60 resistance zone which in turn may provide another drop wave toward 1.1715-30.

Below 1.1710 more drop toward 1.1620-50 is expected. 


 Support    Resistance
Level 1     1.1790    1.1865-85
Level 21.1710-30    1.1940-60
Level 31.1620-50    1.2060


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