EURUSD. 06.12.2017

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06.12.2017
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EURUSD
EURUSD facing first Intraday resistance at 1.1865-80 where as long as market holding below the downtrend pressure will sustain toward 1.1715-30 support zone which may provide some rebound correction for market.
Above 1.1880 market may have chance to re-test 1.1940-60 resistance zone which in turn may provide another drop wave toward 1.1715-30.
Below 1.1710 more drop toward 1.1620-50 is expected.
|Support
|Resistance
|Level 1
|1.1790
|1.1865-85
|Level 2
|1.1710-30
|1.1940-60
|Level 3
|1.1620-50
|1.2060
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