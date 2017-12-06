EURUSD. 06.12.2017

EURUSD facing first Intraday resistance at 1.1865-80 where as long as market holding below the downtrend pressure will sustain toward 1.1715-30 support zone which may provide some rebound correction for market.

Above 1.1880 market may have chance to re-test 1.1940-60 resistance zone which in turn may provide another drop wave toward 1.1715-30.

Below 1.1710 more drop toward 1.1620-50 is expected.





Support Resistance Level 1 1.1790 1.1865-85 Level 2 1.1710-30 1.1940-60 Level 3 1.1620-50 1.2060





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