GBPUSD. 27.11.2017

British pound managed to print above 1.3335 resistance zone last week in signs of more advance yet to come.

Market facing first support at 1.3305 where as long as market holding above more advance toward 1.3460 is expected.

Below 1.3305 market may head for farther drop where main support for Short-run laying at 1.3210-30 zone.



As long as market holding trades above 1.3210-30 the Short-run uptrend wave will sustain toward 1.3460 and 1.3560.





Support Resistance Level 1 1.3305 1.3360 Level 2 1.3210-30 1.3410 Level 3 1.3135 1.3480





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