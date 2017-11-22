EURUSD. 22.11.2017

EURUSD is still holding the downtrend wave where it met the first target 1.1730 and is still awaiting the second target towards 1.1660.

The market is looking today at the FOMC Meeting Minutes to gain some insight over the coming Fed rate hike.

As long as the market is holding below 1.1780-90 resistance, a larger drop towards 1.1660 is still possible.

Above 1.1790, the market may head up again to re-test the 1.1840-60 resistance zone.





Support Resistance Level 1 1.1710 1.1780-90 Level 2 1.1660 1.1840-60 Level 3 1.1555 1.1910





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