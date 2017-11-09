GBPUSD. 09.11.2017

GBPUSD still holding trading zone where market looking toward another test to 13050-70 zone.

As long as market maintain trades above main support 1.3030 another advance wave toward 1.3300 zone will be expected.

Below 1.3030 market may enter new downtrend wave that may target 1.2900 and below.

Support Resistance Level 1 1.3050-70 1.3120 Level 2 1.3030 1.3180 Level 3 1.2900 1.3300-35





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