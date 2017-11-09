GBPUSD. 09.11.2017
Analytics & Forecasts

GBPUSD. 09.11.2017

9 November 2017, 18:36
Realtrade Analytics
Realtrade Analytics
0
165
09.11.2017

GBPUSD 


GBPUSD still holding trading zone where market looking toward another test to 13050-70 zone.

As long as market maintain trades above main support 1.3030 another advance wave toward 1.3300 zone will be expected.

Below 1.3030 market may enter new downtrend wave that may target 1.2900 and below.

 Support    Resistance
Level 1     1.3050-70        1.3120
Level 21.3030     1.3180
Level 31.2900    1.3300-35


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