EURUSD. 27.10.2017
Analytics & Forecasts

EURUSD. 27.10.2017

27 October 2017, 19:43
Realtrade Analytics
Realtrade Analytics
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137
27.10.2017

EURUSD 


EURUSD managed to retreat from 1.1840-60 resistance zone where managed to meet target 1.1680-1.1700.

Market managed to sustain drop where managed to break below major support 1.1660.

Euro is facing two resistance zone: first one at 1.1660-70 and second one at 1.1720-30 where as long as market holding below one of those resistance more drop still on hand toward 1.1550 and 1.1420

Above 1.1740 market may add more rebound toward 1.1840.

 Support    Resistance
Level 1     1.1615        1.660
Level 21.1550      1.1720-30
Level 31.1480    1.1840


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