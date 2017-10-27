EURUSD. 27.10.2017

EURUSD managed to retreat from 1.1840-60 resistance zone where managed to meet target 1.1680-1.1700.

Market managed to sustain drop where managed to break below major support 1.1660.

Euro is facing two resistance zone: first one at 1.1660-70 and second one at 1.1720-30 where as long as market holding below one of those resistance more drop still on hand toward 1.1550 and 1.1420

Above 1.1740 market may add more rebound toward 1.1840.

Support Resistance Level 1 1.1615 1.660 Level 2 1.1550 1.1720-30 Level 3 1.1480 1.1840





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