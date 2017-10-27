EURUSD. 27.10.2017

0
137
27.10.2017
Please follow us on our website www.realtrader.org and Facebook.
EURUSD
EURUSD managed to retreat from 1.1840-60 resistance zone where managed to meet target 1.1680-1.1700.
Market managed to sustain drop where managed to break below major support 1.1660.
Euro is facing two resistance zone: first one at 1.1660-70 and second one at 1.1720-30 where as long as market holding below one of those resistance more drop still on hand toward 1.1550 and 1.1420
Above 1.1740 market may add more rebound toward 1.1840.
|Support
|Resistance
|Level 1
|1.1615
|1.660
|Level 2
|1.1550
|1.1720-30
|Level 3
|1.1480
|1.1840
Please follow us on our website www.realtrader.org and Facebook.
Real Trade Customer Support
E-mail: info@realtrader.org