Forex Forecast for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY and USDCHF for 05 - 09 June 2017

First, a review of last week’s forecast:

- The previous forecast for EUR/USD turned out to be quite accurate when it came to trends, but the pair’s volatility turned out to be more modest than expected. Recall that 60% of experts predicted the pair’s decline to 1.1075; the pair did indeed start its descent on Monday but turned northwards when it was still 30 points away from target. This turn of events had been supported by 40% of analysts, who had expected that against the background of negative data for the dollar stemming from the NFP (survey of employment in the US outside the agricultural sector), the pair would soar to 1.1400 by the end of the week. The forecast came true only partially: the pair did go up, but ended the five-day period at 1.1280, without having reached 1.1300;

- GBP/USD. Recall that the forecast, supported by most experts (80%), said that the pair would rise after it reached support at 1.2755 in an attempt to break through the resistance at 1.3050. The bearish side of the forecast was true. The strength of the bulls, however, was clearly overrated. As expected, the pair found its minimum at 1.2765. When it pushed away from it, though, it rose only by 165 points to 1.2920. After this, the bulls’ strength dried up, which allowed the pair to slip into a sideways trend that anticipated the parliamentary elections on 8 June;

- USD/JPY. Here, the most accurate forecaster was graphical analysis. According to its readings, the pair was supposed to decline to 110.85 (it actually fell to 110.50), before growing to the resistance at 111.90 (it grew to 111.70). The pair reacted to the NFP data by having the dollar fall 140 points. As a result, it managed to return to the week's minimum in the 110.40 zone;

- Almost 70% of experts expected that USD/CHF would once again test the support of 0.9690. The test did happen and the pair managed to pass it, having mirrored the performance of EUR/USD. As a result, USD/CHF managed to break this support following the release of the NFP data, completing the week session at the level of 0.9625.

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As for the forecast for the coming week, summarizing the opinions of analysts from a number of banks and broker companies, as well as forecasts made on the basis of a variety of methods of technical and graphical analysis, we can say the following:

- EUR/USD. It is clear that, in the case of EUR/USD, the pair is not considered overbought: only 5% of oscillators on H4 and D1 say it is. Almost all indicators vote for the growth of the pair, naming the resistance level at 1400 and the May 2016 maximum of 1.1600 as the two main targets. And as for graphical analysis on H4, its readings suggest that in the next few days the pair may fall to 1.1100. Moreover, about 70% of experts insist on the pair's decline.

It should be noted that, in the medium term, the number of supporters of a EUR/USD decline has already reached 85%. This decline is expected to be into the 1.0900-1.1000 zone;

- As for the future of GBP/USD, here, unlike the previous pair, the indicators do not agree: about a third of them advise buying the pair, a third suggest selling, and the rest have simply taken a neutral position. Graphical analysis on D1 draws a side channel of 1.2770-1.3050 for the pair. What is obvious, however, is that none of these methods of technical analysis are able to factor in the occurrence of ​​snap parliamentary elections in Britain on Thursday, 8 June. But it is these very elections that will determine how Brexit will pan out.

Judging by analysts' forecasts, they do not expect anything good for the pound. For starters, almost 90% of them expect this pair's decline in June, first to the support at 1.2765, and then even lower to 1.2600;

- USD/JPY. After the fall of this pair by 140 points on Friday, 2 June, about 20% of oscillators indicate it is oversold and advise opening long positions. Graphical analysis on H4 agrees with this. It does not exclude, though, that the pair may first descend to the support at 110.00; only after this would it allow the bulls to take the upper hand and push it to 111.00.

Giving the forecast for the next few weeks, about 85% of experts, supported by graphical analysis on D1, expect the pair to grow to 112.00-114.30;

- The last pair of our review is USD/CHF. If you look at the readings of graphical analysis on H4, you will expect the pair’s dizzying take-off to the 1.0000 zone in the next few days. Whilst analysts generally agree with this, their forecast looks much calmer. Only 50% think the pair will return to 0.9760 in the next five days. Meanwhile, more than 90% of them believe that until the the pair will still be able to win back the May losses by mid-summer, returning to the landmark level of 1.0000.

In the case if the dollar, thanks to the Donald Trump’s administration, it remains under pressure: the pair may fall to the zone of 0.9540. The next support is at 0.9475.

Roman Butko, NordFX & Sergey Ershov

www.nordfx.com