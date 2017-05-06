Forex Forecast for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY and USDCHF for 08 - 12 May 2017

First, a review of last week’s forecast:

- Recall that the experts’ opinions on EUR/USD a week ago were divided almost equally: 35% supported the growth of the pair, 30% voted for its fall and 35% foresaw a sideways trend. At the same time, more than 80% of indicators were oriented to the north: they turned out to be right. The ECB President Mario Draghi' s speech, coupled with optimism about the second round of elections in France, provided the euro with such strong support that this pair chose to ignore even very positive data on the US labour market published on Friday 5 May. Thus, the pair finished the week session near 1.1000, having risen by about 100 points in five days;

- GBP/USD. 65% of experts, together with graphical analysis on H4, suggested that the pair would fail to overcome the resistance of 1.3055 and would stay in the side channel 1.2775-1.3055 for the entire week. This forecast proved to be quite accurate, although the pair's fluctuations proved even more sluggish than expected: as a result, the pair did not even manage to leave the 1.2830-1.2983 range;

- The forecast for the future of USD/JPY was surprising because of the fact that analysts' opinions coincided with indicator readings, which was something we had not seen for quite some time: more than 80% of them predicted a continuation of the uptrend for this pair. The forecast was 100% correct. Already on Thursday, having risen by 185 points, the pair managed to reach 113.00;

- The forecast for USD/CHF also turned out to be correct. The absolute majority of experts (75%) insisted on the continuation of the downtrend, identifying the levels of 0.9890 and 0.9820 as support levels. Thus, the pair fixed the local bottom near the middle of this range at 0.9858, and finished the week session at 0.9870.

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Forecast for the coming week:

Summarizing the views of a number of analysts from leading banks and brokerage firms, as well as the forecasts made on the basis of a wide variety of technical and graphical analysis methods, we can say the following:

- The forecast for EUR/USD resembles the one that was given last week. More than 90% of indicators point northwards, while at the same time one third of oscillators on D1 signal the pair is overbought. As for analysts, a good 65% ​​of them believe that the pair will try to secure a position above 1.0930 and 1.0850. And, just like last week, the medium-term forecast directly opposes the weekly one: here more than 60% of experts still expect the pair to fall into the 1.0400-1.0600 zone;

- Analysts express a similar opinion about the future of GBP/USD. The forecast for the coming days is as follows: 60% predict the growth of the pair, 40% predict its fall. The medium-term forecast, meanwhile, has 75% standing behind the fall of the pair and only 25% foreseeing its growth. Graphical analysis and almost 80% of trend indicators and oscillators agree with both the short and medium-term outlooks. The target for the coming days is the 1.3100-1.3150 zone, and the support levels are 1.2835 and 1.2770. In the medium term, we can expect a drop to the levels of 1.2570, 1.2375 and 1.2130;

- USD/JPY. The majority (60%) of experts believe that, seeing as the pair has reached the upper boundary of the descending channel that began at the end of December 2016, it should now be expected to descend. Graphical analysis on H4 and D1 agrees with such a forecast: according to its readings, the pair can fall first to 111.55, and then, after a short rebound, even further southwards to the 108.50 mark. An alternative point of view is represented by 40% of experts who, along with the indicators, expect the pair to grow to 115.00;

- Once again, the future of USD/CHF is expected to be a mirror image of EUR/USD: it will first go southwards to the support level of 0.9800, and then perform a 180-degree turn in order to return to the 1.0000-1.0100 zone. This scenario is supported by about 70% of analysts. However, in addition to the elections in France, whose results we expect to be announced on Monday, the second half of the week will also be filled with important economic and political events that are likely to affect the world’s major currencies. Thus, the most pessimistic forecast for the US dollar, supported by 30% of experts, does not exclude the fall of USD/CHF to 0.9550.

Roman Butko, NordFX & Sergey Ershov

www.nordfx.com