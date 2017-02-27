British pound dips noticeably in early Asian trade

The British pound dipped noticeably in early Asian trade on Monday with investors watching the currency for any Brexit-related jitters following a by-election last week that showed the conservatives under Prime Minister Theresa May winning a former staunch Labour Party district.





The pound sterling fell 0.58% against the dollar 1.2394 around 0745 in Singapore. In October last year, a suspected "fat finger' in thin Asian trading hours sent the pound to a three-decade low.





Experts also pointed to a report from Times of London that suggested May was preparing for the Scottish government to call a second independence referendum to coincide with the triggering of Article 50 in March. [Read more... http://snip.ly/xm2ww ]