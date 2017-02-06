The Week Ahead: 5 Things to Watch on the Economic Calendar

Global financial markets will focus on Chinese trade figures due on Friday in a relatively quiet week for economic data.





Investors will also keep an eye out on a few U.S. economic reports, with Friday's consumer sentiment data in the spotlight, for further clues on the timing of the next Federal Reserve rate hike.





Meanwhile, in the euro zone, market participants will pay close attention to a report on German factory orders to gauge the health of the region's largest economy.





Traders will also be focusing on a number of central bank decisions this week, including rate reviews in Australia and New Zealand.





Ahead of the coming week, Investing.com has compiled a list of the five biggest events on the economic calendar that are most likely to affect the markets. [Read more... http://snip.ly/vp17c ] Investing.com