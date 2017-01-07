Forex Forecast for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and USDCHF for 09-13 January 2017

First, a review of last week’s forecast:

– Recall that in the first week of the New Year analysts demonstrated a unique consensus: 100% believed that the EUR/USD would fall to the 1.0350-1.04800 area. They turned out to be 100% correct. On Monday the pair crept up to the level of 1.0480, and on Tuesday, having mobilized all their forces, the bears blitzed to the south and literally dropped the pair to the 1.3400 mark. However, this task proved to be exhausting and the bulls were able to not only win back the lost positions, but also return the pair to the Pivot Point of the last eight weeks of 2016 in the​ ​1.0525 area;

– In the case of GBP/USD, most experts (75%) also expected a southward movement of the pair to the October lows in the 1.2080 zone. The pair rushed down straight away on Monday. However, after failing to break the 1.2200 support, it made a meteoric rise of 230 points, followed by a no less dizzying drop of 170 points and eventually finished the week at 1.2275, the place where it spent most of the last ten days of December;

– For USD/JPY, 80% of analysts, supported by 70% of indicators and graphical analysis on H4, assumed a sideways trend within 116.00-118.65 with a predominance of bullish sentiment. They turned out to be right - for the whole first half of the week, the pair moved exactly like that, reaching the height of 118.60 on Tuesday. An alternative view was represented by graphical analysis on D1. According to its readings, the pair was supposed to first go down to the support at 114.75, which is what happened, but only on Friday. Having felt the local minimum at 115.05, it rebounded upwards and the week ended in the same place where it began: in the 117.00 zone;

– USD/CHF. The forecast for this pair was absolutely correct as well. Recall that 100% of experts predicted its rise to the 1.0220-1.0320 area, and on Tuesday the pair obediently reached the height of 1.0334. As for technical analysis, both oscillators and trend indicators as well as graphical analysis on H4 indicated the pair's strive to the 1.0000 mark. As a result, the rise was followed by a sharp descent of 250 points. However, the pair didn't manage to reach the level of 1.0000, and having turned around at 1.0086, like USD / JPY, returned to the values ​​of the beginning of the week.

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Forecast for the coming week:

Summarizing the views of a number of analysts from leading banks and brokerage firms, as well as the forecasts made on the basis of a wide variety of technical and graphical analysis methods, we can say the following:

– Speaking about the near future for the EUR/USD, 60% of analysts believe that the level of 1.0525 should become the resistance for the pair, fighting from which the pair will occasionally go down to the 1.0350 support zone. The 1.0400 horizon should become a Pivot Point in this side channel. Having said that, graphical analysis on D1 does not exclude that, before going down, the pair can try again to climb to the height of 1.0650 at the start of the week.

It should also be borne in mind that certain adjustments in the formation of the medium-term trends can be made by the ECB meeting, press conference by Donald Trump in the middle of the week and the speech of the US Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen at the end of the week. As for the long-term outlook, most analysts expect the pair to decrease by the end of 2017 to the level of 1.0000 and even below parity, to 0.9000;

– Regarding the behaviour of GBP/USD, there is no consensus either among experts or among trend indicators and oscillators. About one third of them vote for an increase, a third support a fall and the rest believe the pair will move to the east. When it comes to the readings of graphical analysis, on D1 it points to the side corridor in the range of 1.2270-1.2430 for this week. If it succeeds in breaking the upper border of the channel, the pair may rise by another 100 points: to the level of 1.2530. As for the forecast for the coming months, about 70% of experts vote for the decline of the pair to last year's lows in the area of ​​1.1950-1.2000;

– USD/JPY. As the Bank of Japan is likely to maintain a similar direction in monetary policy, the behaviour of this pair will largely depend on the actions of the new US administration. That is why, as in the case with the GBP/USD, it is impossible to compile some sort of consensus from analysts opinions. However, in the medium term bullish sentiment prevails associated with the strengthening of the dollar and the pair’s efforts to reach ​​120.00 and beyond. As for graphical analysis, on H4 it suggests a movement of the pair in the 115.00-118.60 channel, and on D1 it does not preclude its temporary decline to the 113.00 area;

– Finally, the last pair of our review: USD/CHF. Despite the discord of indicators more inclined to sell, the vast majority of experts (75%) believe that the pair will eventually go up to the 1.2000-1.3000 area and even higher - to the December highs at the height of 1.3400. The reason for such expectations is understandable. Namely, it is the strengthening of the dollar due to Trump administration's actions and interest rate hikes planned by the US Fed in 2017.

Roman Butko, NordFX & Sergey Ershov

http://nordfx.com/