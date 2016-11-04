Pivot Points Hourly
Analytics & Forecasts

Pivot Points Hourly

4 November 2016, 02:28
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
120

Pivot Points

Hourly

Last Updated: Nov 4, 4:15 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.108361.109161.109631.109961.110431.110761.11156
USD/JPY102.46102.736102.831103.012103.107103.288103.564
GBP/USD1.243781.245531.246541.247281.248291.249031.25078
USD/CHF0.973470.973910.974080.974350.974520.974790.97523
EUR/CHF1.080871.081231.081411.081591.081771.081951.08231
AUD/USD0.765710.767210.767820.768710.769320.770210.77171
USD/CAD1.337661.338421.338831.339181.339591.339941.3407
NZD/USD0.728780.730330.730860.731880.732410.733430.73498
EUR/GBP0.887680.888730.889210.889780.890260.890830.89188
EUR/JPY113.836114.093114.18114.35114.437114.607114.864
GBP/JPY127.862128.188128.3128.514128.626128.84129.166
CHF/JPY105.223105.465105.547105.707105.789105.949106.191
GBP/CHF1.212381.213861.214711.215341.216191.216821.2183
USD/SEK8.959978.965678.968538.971378.974238.977078.98277
USD/NOK8.176998.183218.185948.189438.192168.195658.20187
EUR/AUD1.438211.4411.442721.443791.445511.446581.44937
EUR/CAD1.484661.485621.486221.486581.487181.487541.4885
AUD/CAD1.0261.027731.028461.029461.030191.031191.03292
AUD/JPY78.61278.9027979.19279.2979.48279.772
CAD/JPY76.4976.69876.76876.90676.97677.11477.322
XAU/USD1297.461300.21301.761302.941304.51305.681308.42

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.