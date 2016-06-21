USDJPY H1 Fibonacci Forecasts and Analysis
Analytics & Forecasts

USDJPY H1 Fibonacci Forecasts and Analysis

21 June 2016, 17:34
Chang Suk Chung
Chang Suk Chung
0
200

This stage of USDJPY is Fibonacci 38.2% retracement.

Next target point is 104.839.  

#usdjpy, forecast, analytics, Fibonacci, analysis