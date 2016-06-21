All Blogs / Analytics & Forecasts All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Analytics & Forecasts USDJPY H1 Fibonacci Forecasts and Analysis 21 June 2016, 17:34 Chang Suk Chung 0 200 This stage of USDJPY is Fibonacci 38.2% retracement. Next target point is 104.839. #usdjpy, forecast, analytics, Fibonacci, analysis To add comments, please log in or register "Just Send Me Your Login". What Actually Happens When You Hand Over Your Password Other 63 0 You'll Get Banned for Copy Trading You Never Knew About. A Walkthrough of the New Section in Prop Firm Vertical Other 99 0 A Challenge Doesn't Break Where You're Looking. A Walkthrough of Prop Firm Vertical in FX Monitor Other 94 0 The Beginning of the VISTmany Research Journal Analytics & Forecasts 50 0 2 How to install and test a free EA the right way (Wonder 8 walkthrough) My Trading 87 0 A 14-day demo plan for testing any free EA (we use our own as the example) My Trading 62 0 BUSHIDO User Guide — USDJPY 4-Strategy Portfolio EA Trading Systems 80 0 Time as an Independent Variable in Financial Markets: The VISTmany Research Initiative Analytics & Forecasts 81 0 2 Gold Punishes Simple Systems Trading Systems 98 0 2 Three Weeks Left | Here Is The Fastest Way To Decide If This Is For You Trading Systems 89 0 2 Liquidity Profile Analytics & Forecasts 17 0 $600 → $2,000+ in One Week: Live Proof from Apex Drawdown Zero (GBPJPY Results) My Trading 29 0 Five Trading Days, One Valid Measurement: Auditing a Live Forward Test Trading Systems 33 0 Strategy Ledger – Complete User Manual Analytics & Forecasts 37 0 The 3 Seconds That Decide Your Trade — And the Panel That Gives Them Back Other 34 0 1 FIVE STAR EA - COMMING SOON! Analytics & Forecasts 29 0 Axi Select vs Darwinex Zero: Two Roads to Serious Capital (I Trade Both) My Trading 37 0 Lucky Gold Mining — Automated XAUUSD Trading System Trading Systems 51 0 1 223 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 62 Fundamental Market Analysis for August 14, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) 53 Why Your EA Needs a VPS (And What Happens If It Doesn't) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB