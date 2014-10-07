Gold above this year's low, dollar down from a four-year high

Gold climbed from this year’s low in London as the dollar descended from a four-year high, platinum rose from a five-year low. Investors await Asian buyers to return from a holiday.

Bullion reached the lowest since Dec. 31 yesterday, before recovering to end the day up 1.3 percent, the most since July. Bullion declined for the year last week as signs the U.S. economy is improving added to the case for policy makers to raise interest rates, helping send the dollar gauge to the highest level since 2010 on Oct. 3. Traders will be “closely watching” physical demand in the next few days as Chinese and Indian consumers return from holidays, UBS AG wrote in a report today. The nations are the biggest users of the metal.

“These were much needed moves from a marketplace that has been under siege almost continuously for the last month,” David Govett, head of precious metals at Marex Spectron Group in London, said today in a report, referring to yesterday’s gain. “We may have seen the worst of the downside moves for the time being, as long as the dollar doesn’t decide to go stratospheric again.”

Gold for immediate delivery added 0.1 percent to $1,208.01 an ounce by 10:19 a.m. London time. It slid to $1,183.24 yesterday, the lowest since Dec. 31, before rebounding. Gold for December delivery rose 0.1 percent to $1,208.40 an ounce on the Comex in New York.

Silver for immediate delivery added 0.4 percent to $17.406 an ounce in London, reaching a one-week high of $17.6280. Prices rose 3 percent yesterday, the most since June, rebounding from the lowest in more than four years.

Palladium increased 0.3 percent to $769.83 an ounce after, dropping to $737.75 yesterday, the lowest since February.



Platinum rose 1.3 percent to $1,262.38 an ounce, after slumping yesterday to $1,190.25, the lowest level since July 2009. The two largest providers of the metal, i.e. Russia and South Africa, plan to meet next month to discuss cooperation to support prices.

Futures trading volume was 36 percent above the average for the past 100 days for this time of day, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Markets reopen tomorrow in China after the Golden Week holiday.

U.S. employment data on October 3, which appeared to be better than expected, stoked expectations the Federal Reserve will start increasing borrowing costs. Rising interest rates reduce gold’s allure because the metal generally only offers investors returns through price gains, while a stronger dollar typically cuts demand for a store of value.