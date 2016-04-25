FxWirePro: BTC/USD Trades Well Above $450, Good to Buy at Dips

Major resistance -$465

BTC/USD breaks major resistance $465 and jumped till $470 yesterday. It is currently trading around $458.

breaks major resistance $465 and jumped till $470 yesterday. It is currently trading around $458. Short term trend is bullish as long as support $434 holds

The pair’s major support - $434 (7 day EMA) and any slight weakness can be seen only below $433.

Any break below $434 will drag the pair down till $420 (55 day EMA)/$385 (200 day EMA).

On the higher side resistance is at $470 (Yesterday high) and any indicative break above targets $480/$504/$550.



It is good to buy at dips around $450 with SL around $434 for the TP of $480/$504/$550.



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