FxWirePro: NZD/USD Holds Minor Support at 0.6835, Good to Short Breaks Below

NZD/USD has broken strong trendline support at 0.6835 on Friday's trade and is currently trading at 0.6858.

has broken strong trendline support at 0.6835 on Friday's trade and is currently trading at 0.6858. The pair is extending declines after upside was capped by channel top at 0.7045, has slipped below 5&10 day moving averages.

Downside finds minor support at 0.6835 levels, breaks below will see test of 0.6780 levels.

On the upside 0.69 is immediate resistance ahead of 0.6918 (5-DMA) and the 0.6926 (10-DMA).

Technicals are biased lower. Markets wary ahead of major central bank decisions due in the week.

NZ economic data that has been better than expected in both the housing market and CPI that had been weakening the case for an April OCR cut.

This week's US FOMC meeting could set the tone for USD/Asia. No change is expected, but if the Fed continues to signal a dovish stance, then Asian asset markets can rally.



Recommendation: Short NZD/USD on breaks below 0.6835, SL: 0.6870, TP: 0.6780





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com









