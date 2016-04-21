EUR/USD: Fresh bids emerge near 1.1290, ECB in focus

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The shared currency recovers losses and returns to the positive territory versus the American dollar in the mid-Asian trades, with EUR/USD now striving hard extend gains above 1.1300. EUR/USD eyes on 5-DMA at 1.1314 Currently, EUR/USD trades modestly flat at 1.1298, attempting a minor-recovery from fresh session lows reached at 1.1288 in early Asia. The main currency trades is now consolidating the downside around 1.13 handle, having stalled its overnight sharp decline near 1.1290 region earlier on the day. The EUR/USD pair dropped 1 big figure in the last US session, as the prices ran through fresh sellers at the ... READ MORE