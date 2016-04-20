Money making: A brief history of currency from the British Museum

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Banknotes are changing - with the look and feel of the cash in our pockets going through significant changes in the coming years. The Bank of England's first plastic banknote will enter circulation in September, when the new £5 note featuring Sir Winston Churchill is issued. A plastic £10 note will be issued in 2017 and the £20 plastic note will be in circulation by 2020, the Bank says. They will eventually replace cotton paper notes, which have been used for more than 100 years. In many ways, this is a significant change in the way money is produced, not least because a Bank of England banknote will survive a spin in... READ MORE