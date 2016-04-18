At some point the FX markets will realise it is premature for the Australian currency to be strengthening
Currency

At some point the FX markets will realise it is premature for the Australian currency to be strengthening

18 April 2016, 06:47
Francis Dogbe
Francis Dogbe
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Important determinants of the NZD/USD exchange rate direction from 0.6900 in the short to medium term are based around the following questions and themes:-

•How far oil and hard commodity prices decrease (thus depreciating the AUD against the USD) following the non-agreement by OPEC to freeze oil production over the weekend. The Kiwi dollar would follow the AUD down?

•How the FX markets react to a NZ CPI inflation result for the March quarter of +0.20%, which was bang on the RBNZ’s forecast?

•Whether the RBNZ cut the OCR again on 28 April as the exchange rate has remained at elevated levels over ... READ MORE

#Trading, Australia, forex