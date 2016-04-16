Citigroup Passes Fed's 'Living Will' Test (C, WFC)

hares of Citigroup Inc. ( C ) rose as much as 6.18% Wednesday, reaching a 4-month high of $44.49 after investors learned that Citigroup was the only one of the large major banks that didn't have its so-called "living will" rejected by the Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC).

For Citigroup, Nothing to Stress About

In order to prevent another "too big to fail" situation where tax payers would have to bail out large institutions, regulators mandate that large banks, as with the annual stress test, plan for a possible bankruptcy per the legal standard laid out in the ... READ MORE