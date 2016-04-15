AUD/USD prints fresh highs above 0.7700 on Chinese data

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Having bottomed at the daily pivot at 0.7683 in the last hour, the AUD/USD pair is seen hovering at session tops following the Chinese economic releases. AUD/USD keeps 0.77 handle post-China data dump Currently, the AUD/USD pair rises 0.25% to fresh session highs at 0.7716, keeping bids intact above 0.77 handle. The Chinese macro updates came in positive, with the GDP figures meeting expectations, while the industrial production, retail sales and fixed asset data outpacing estimates, which triggered a renewed risk-on wave in the markets and send the higher-yielding currencies such as the ... READ MORE