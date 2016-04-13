FXWIREPRO: AUD/CAD Holds Above Cloud Base, Weakness Only on Breaks Below
Analytics & Forecasts

FXWIREPRO: AUD/CAD Holds Above Cloud Base, Weakness Only on Breaks Below

13 April 2016, 09:50
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs
0
122

FXWIREPRO: AUD/CAD Holds Above Cloud Base, Weakness Only on Breaks Below

  • AUD/CAD has broken range trade and price action has slipped into the daily cloud. 
  • Long upper wicks successively on daily candles suggests selling pressure, pair struggling to extend upside. 
  • Momentum studies are neutral, pair is holding above cloud base support, only break below will see scope for further downside. 
  • Resistance on the upside is located at 0.9812 (5-DMA) ahead of 0.9884 (cloud top). 
  • Downside in the pair has found support by cloud base at 0.9799, breaks below will find next support at 0.9715 (rising trendline). 


The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com



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