FXWIREPRO: EUR/GBP Struggles at the 0.80 Handle, Focus on Uk Inflation Data

EUR/GBP is extending downside from fresh 20-month highs at 0.8117 hit on April 7th.

is extending downside from fresh 20-month highs at 0.8117 hit on April 7th. The pair is seen trading a rising channel since Jan 2016, and on the day is struggling at the 0.80 handle.

Upside for now seems to have stalled, moving averages are turning south indicating some shift in trend.

Momentum has turned bearish on the daily charts with Stochs rolling over from overbought with a bearish crossover and RSI bouncing back from just over 70 levels.

Tight range trade seen on the day, with highs at 0.8021 and lows at 0.8004.

Markets focus remains on UK inflation data ahead of Thursday's BoE policy meeting.

Expectations are for the central bank to unanimously keep interest rates on hold, anything other than a 9-0 vote will be a major surprise.

On the inflation front today, market anticipate stronger consumer price figure, March consumer price is expected to rise 0.3 pct, as compared to previous 0.2 pct in February.

The U.K gilts slumped on Monday as market anticipate stronger consumer price figure on Tuesday and awaits the Bank of England MPC policy rate decision and statement on Thursday.



Recommendation: Short EUR/GBP on breaks below 0.80, SL: 0.8050, TP: 0.7960/0.7930/0.78





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