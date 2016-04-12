FXWIREPRO: USD/JPY Hovers Around Key Resistance at 108.04, Intraday Bias Remains Slightly Bullish

USD/JPY is currently trading around 108.17 marks.

is currently trading around 108.17 marks. It made intraday high at 108.26 and low at 107.87 levels.

Today Japan released bank lending data with negative numbers at 2.0% m/m vs 2.2% previous release.

Pair was seen trading at its weakest level in 18 months and touched 107.63 marks.

Intraday bias remains slightly bullish till the time pair holds key support at 107.93 marks.

A daily close below key support will take the parity down towards 107.43, 107.09 and 105.72 levels.

On the top side, initial resistance levels are seen at 108.04, 109.68, 111.23, and 112.60 marks respectively.





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