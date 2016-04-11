FXWIREPRO: BTC/USD Consolidates in Narrow Range, Good to Buy at Dips
Analytics & Forecasts

FXWIREPRO: BTC/USD Consolidates in Narrow Range, Good to Buy at Dips

11 April 2016, 12:46
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs
0
112

FXWIREPRO: BTC/USD Consolidates in Narrow Range, Good to Buy at Dips

  • Major support   - $400 
  • BTC/USD has slightly retreated after making a low of $412 yesterday. It is currently trading around $419.72. 
  • Short term trend is slightly bullish as long as support $400 holds. 
  • On the lower side major support is around $400 and any break below $390 will drag the pair down till $380/$350 is possible. 
  • BTC/USD major resistance is around $425 and break above targets $450/$465.The minor resistance is around $425.  It is good to buy at dips around $410-$415 with SL around $400 for the TP of $450/$465.


The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com



#btcusd, Fxwirepro, Good to Buy at Dips, Consolidates in Narrow Range