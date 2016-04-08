This is what could create some turbulence Friday

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Fed officials from different camps speak ahead of Friday's Wall Street open, and they could make some waves in already seasick markets. "Market nerves are starting to get a little frayed right now. You can see it in the risk markets," said Ward McCarthy, chief financial economist at Jefferies. "I think there's potential (for market impact). What's been interesting to me is you've had a parade of Fed officials some of whom are extremely dovish, and they've been a whole lot less pessimistic and a lot less dovish than (Fed Chair) Janet Yellen, since the last meeting." Speaking on Friday is ... READ MORE