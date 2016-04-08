USD/CAD Turned to Neutral Near Term – Scotiabank

Eric Theoret, FX Strategist at Scotiabank, noted the neutral outlook for the pair in the short-term horizon.



Key Quotes



“Momentum indicators are conflicted close to neutral, the ADX is softening toward ‘trendless’ territory below 25, and USDCAD continues to trade in a tight range around its short term (9 & 21 day) MA’s”.



“This week’s sequence of lower USDCAD highs suggests a moderation in upside risk and support has held steady around 1.3050”.



“The two week triangular consolidation pattern is suggestive of a continuation with a resolution to the downside”.



“We look to 1.3020 for confirmation. The pattern would be violated on a sustained rally above 1.3180”.





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