All Blogs / Analytics & Forecasts All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Analytics & Forecasts USD/JPY (Long Setup): Wave count updated, how to play the recovery 8 April 2016, 11:22 AynGannRand 2 159 Read Full post in source link #usdjpy, count, Elliott Wave, Trend, short term, fx Source Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra 2016.04.09 11:13 #1 What is this ! AynGannRand 2016.04.11 12:07 #2 Mohammad Soubra: What is this !I was having trouble posting the full article because I am just getting used to the features of this site. It is my count for USDJPY To add comments, please log in or register Why Your EA Needs a VPS (And What Happens If It Doesn't) Analytics & Forecasts 53 0 1 How to Use a Demo Trading Account the Right Way Trading Systems 38 0 1 Support And Resistance For Beginners Trading Systems 59 0 1 Expert Advisor Vs Manual Trading: Which Is Better? Trading Systems 46 0 1 How to install and test a free EA the right way (Wonder 8 walkthrough) My Trading 87 0 A 14-day demo plan for testing any free EA (we use our own as the example) My Trading 62 0 BUSHIDO User Guide — USDJPY 4-Strategy Portfolio EA Trading Systems 80 0 Does Knowing the Market Regime Actually Help? A Controlled Study & Ehler's DSP Suite User Manual Trading Strategies 103 0 Gold Confluence Pro — User Guide Trading Strategies 121 0 2 Gold Punishes Simple Systems Trading Systems 98 0 2 $600 → $2,000+ in One Week: Live Proof from Apex Drawdown Zero (GBPJPY Results) My Trading 25 0 Five Trading Days, One Valid Measurement: Auditing a Live Forward Test Trading Systems 29 0 Strategy Ledger – Complete User Manual Analytics & Forecasts 33 0 The 3 Seconds That Decide Your Trade — And the Panel That Gives Them Back Other 31 0 FIVE STAR EA - COMMING SOON! Analytics & Forecasts 25 0 Axi Select vs Darwinex Zero: Two Roads to Serious Capital (I Trade Both) My Trading 32 0 Lucky Gold Mining — Automated XAUUSD Trading System Trading Systems 44 0 MSMO Lot Pilot for MT5 — Complete User Guide Other 34 0 222 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 61 Fundamental Market Analysis for August 14, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) 53 Why Your EA Needs a VPS (And What Happens If It Doesn't) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB