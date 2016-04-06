USD/CAD Targets 1.34/1.35 – Westpac

Strategists at Westpac have reiterated the pair could test the 1.34/1.35 band.



Key Quotes



“USD/CAD looks exceedingly cheap via-a-vis energy prices, the latter close to retracing about 1/2 its mid-Feb to mid-March gains while USD/CAD has barely bounced”.



“Upside USD/CAD targets should be modest though - 1.34/1.35 - hard landing China risks should remain dormant a while longer as policymakers there adopt a pro-growth stance while the Fed could be sidelined past June given Chair Yellen's dovish leaning and what is shaping up to be a sub-1% Q1 growth pace”.





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

